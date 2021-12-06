UrduPoint.com

Saylani Welfare Trust Starts Food Supply Service To Special Children

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 07:10 PM

Saylani Welfare Trust starts food supply service to special children

The Saylani Welfare Trust has started the service of supplying breakfast and lunch to 150 Special children of four centres of Special Education and Rehabilitation Centres for Disabled Persons

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The Saylani Welfare Trust has started the service of supplying breakfast and lunch to 150 Special children of four centres of Special education and Rehabilitation Centres for Disabled Persons.

The Saylani Welfare Trust has started this free of cost service on the request of the Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch who inaugurated this service here on Monday.

The Commissioner thanked the management of the trust and asked the officers of the concerned departments to ensure allocation of space for setting up canteens where the management of Saylani Welfare Trust can serve breakfast and lunch for special children. Besides, arrangements for lunch boxes should also be arranged for those special children who want to take a meal at their homes, he added.

The Commissioner also advised the Regional Manager of Saylani Welfare Trust to arrange breakfast and lunch according to physical requirements of special children. The District Health Officer and the management of Saylani Welfare trust should jointly prepare the menu for special children, he emphasized and also directed the officers concerned to coordinate with the trust management for setting up canteens in the centres.

The Regional Manager Sailani Welfare Trust Imtiaz Ali while speaking on the occasion said that the trust has been engaged on various welfare projects in Hyderabad. The special children are also a part of the society and with proper attention and training, they could become useful citizens, he added.

Related Topics

Education Hyderabad Imtiaz Ali (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Farrrukh saddened over army helicopter crash

Farrrukh saddened over army helicopter crash

21 seconds ago
 Germany Welcomes Putin-Biden Talks - Gov't

Germany Welcomes Putin-Biden Talks - Gov't

22 seconds ago
 Chief Minister assures Kumara's family of justice

Chief Minister assures Kumara's family of justice

24 seconds ago
 Prime Minister chairs meeting on security; Individ ..

Prime Minister chairs meeting on security; Individuals, mob can't be allowed to ..

25 seconds ago
 Business community terms property value tax hike a ..

Business community terms property value tax hike as excessive

27 seconds ago
 University of Malakand organizes national conferen ..

University of Malakand organizes national conference

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.