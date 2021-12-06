Saylani Welfare Trust starts food supply service to special children

The Saylani Welfare Trust has started the service of supplying breakfast and lunch to 150 Special children of four centres of Special Education and Rehabilitation Centres for Disabled Persons

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The Saylani Welfare Trust has started the service of supplying breakfast and lunch to 150 Special children of four centres of Special education and Rehabilitation Centres for Disabled Persons.

The Saylani Welfare Trust has started this free of cost service on the request of the Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch who inaugurated this service here on Monday.

The Commissioner thanked the management of the trust and asked the officers of the concerned departments to ensure allocation of space for setting up canteens where the management of Saylani Welfare Trust can serve breakfast and lunch for special children. Besides, arrangements for lunch boxes should also be arranged for those special children who want to take a meal at their homes, he added.

The Commissioner also advised the Regional Manager of Saylani Welfare Trust to arrange breakfast and lunch according to physical requirements of special children. The District Health Officer and the management of Saylani Welfare trust should jointly prepare the menu for special children, he emphasized and also directed the officers concerned to coordinate with the trust management for setting up canteens in the centres.

The Regional Manager Sailani Welfare Trust Imtiaz Ali while speaking on the occasion said that the trust has been engaged on various welfare projects in Hyderabad. The special children are also a part of the society and with proper attention and training, they could become useful citizens, he added.