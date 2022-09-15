PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Department of Psychology, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar on Thursday organized an International Conference on "Women's Mental Health Care" in collaboration with Southern Methodist University, USA and USEFP at local hotel here in Islamabad.

The Chief Guest on the occasion was Chairman Higher education Commission Pakistan, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, while Vice Chancellor, SBBC Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmad, the Project Director SBBWU, Dr. Ume Kalsoom and representative from the USEFP, Shahram Niazi also joined the conference, said a press release issued here.

Chairperson HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad emphasized on the fact that this initiative has brought experts in the field of Psychology together and they would not only be sharing their major findings with the audience but would also provide a solid foundation for further research in this field.

VC SBBWU emphasized that there was dire need of focusing on "Women Mental Health Care". She said the varsity has been working earnestly for the development of the women of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for more than a decade.

The conference which was sponsored by United States Education Foundation, USEFP on women's mental care showed our dedication and commitment towards the cause, she added.

The keynote speakers of the conference were Prof Dr Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan, Vice Chancellor FATA University, Prof Dr Anila Kamal, Vice Chancellor, Rawalpindi Women University, Dr Saima Sandhu from USA, Dr Rubina Hanif, Director at National Institute of Psychology, Centre of Excellence, Quaid-i-Azam University, Dr.

George Holden, SMU Coordinator of the project and Prof Dr Alicia E Meuret, Director of the Anxiety and Depression Research Center (ARC) at SMU both addressed the attendees of the conference virtually.

The conference covered, depression, anxiety and suicide, mensuration and menopause issue, Infertility, parental loss and post natal depression, pregnancy, miscarriages and mental health, women and health psychology, psychotic disorders, autism, child abuse and therapeutic interventions.

In the conference a total of 71 papers were presented both oral and poster. People from different parts of Pakistan participated in the conference.

Ms. Wagma presented her poster on "An Analysis of Gender Differences in Care Giver Burden and Quality of Life of Physically Challenged and Mentally Ill Individuals" and declared winner of the conference.

The other winner, Aleena Khalid, presented her poster on "Post Traumatic Stress on Disorder Symptoms in Parents of Children with Congenital Heart Disease" and secured second position.

One Day Pre conference workshop was also arranged on Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Technique by Dr. Saima Sandhu from United States of America. Dr. Umme Kalsoom and Dr. Saima Sandhu distributed the certificates among 60 participants trained in the said field.

In 2015, 1st international conference of psychology was held under Linkage program between Southern Methodist University and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar.