SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa remarked that a full court may hear the case from April 29—the next date of hearing—observing that no interference would be tolerated in the judicial matters.

Chief Justice of Pakistan gave these remarks while heading a seven-member bench seized with the matter of the letter written by six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against interference in the judicial matters.

“A full court was not conducted today because the judges were in different cities,” remarked the CJP.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice however mentioned that a full court may hear the case from the next hearing on the 29th or 30th of this month.

The Attorney General submitted that the Federal government believes in the independence of judiciary. On behalf of the government, he assured to extend full cooperation to the court to address this matter.

Earlier this week, in response to a petition signed by around 300 lawyers from various bar associations nationwide, urging Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa to utilize the Supreme Court's suo motu powers under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, the Supreme Court initiated proceedings regarding the aforementioned letters.

The lawyers expressed dissatisfaction with the proposed inquiry commission led by former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jilani, to investigate the allegations.

It was disclosed that the Chief Justice referred the matter to a judges' committee, comprised of himself and the three most senior judges of the Supreme Court, under the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023, for further deliberation and the formation of a bench to hear the case. Subsequently, the committee decided to invoke suo motu jurisdiction under Article 184(3) of the Constitution and scheduled the hearing for April 3rd.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) six judges including a female judge penned a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), highlighting threats and challenges they were facing.

They also revealed instances of interference and pressure from the agencies regarding various cases. Furthermore, on Tuesday, eight judges of the IHC received threatening letters containing anthrax and peculiar symbols, prompting heightened security measures for the judges.