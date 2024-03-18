Open Menu

SC Orders ECP To Conduct Re-polling In PB-50 Qila Abdullah

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 10:29 PM

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday ordered Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct re-elections in PB-50 Qila Abdullah, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday ordered Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct re-elections in PB-50 Qila Abdullah, Balochistan.

The court dismissed the decision of ECP for re-election in only six polling stations.

The top court instructed the electoral body to ensure transparent polling in the provincial constituency.

The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that argument of 99% voting turnout in certain polling station was not admissible as many other polling stations also had the same voting ratio.

The lawyer said that re-polling was ordered in only those Constituencies where his client was succeeded.

JUI’s lawyer argued that there was a contradiction in form 45 and 47, of the polling stations from where petitioner Zamurd Khan won the elections.

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked that the court shouldn’t be dragged in such intricacies rather the appeals should be moved to election tribunals. This court couldn’t hear the 400 cases pertaining to elections, he said.

The CJP, however, ordered for elections in complete constituency after the respondents agreed on it.

It may be mentioned here that Awami National Party's candidate Zamurd Khan had achieved victory in the said constituency.

