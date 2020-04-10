UrduPoint.com
SC Stops CJ PHC From Hearing WWB KP Case Regarding Formation Of Larger Bench

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 05:50 PM

SC stops CJ PHC from hearing WWB KP case regarding formation of larger bench

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday stopped the Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC) from hearing Workers Welfare board (WWB) Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa petition seeking formation of larger bench.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice said that the Peshawar High Court's bench No. 1 could not hear the petition of the Welfare Board.

The court also summoned Registrar PHC to appear before the court on next date of hearing.

The court issued notices to the Attorney General and the Advocate General KPK.

Advocate Azhar Rasheed counsel for Workers Welfare Board said that a case was pending in the bench number one of the Peshawar High Court.

He said that the high court was constantly ignoring several Supreme Court decisions.

He said that he had pleaded the court to form a larger bench which was rejected.

He pleaded the court to issued directions regarding decision of the case on merit.

The Chief Justice asked was the Peshawar High Court ignoring the Supreme Court verdict?The counsel responded that only bench headed by Chief Justice PHC was ignoring the apex court decisions.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned for one week.

