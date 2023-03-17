Scattered rain, thunderstorms with gusty winds predicted for most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that scattered rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is likely to occur over Swat, Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mohmand, Bajaur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Kurram and Abbottabad districts.

It further said that isolated rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is likely to occur over Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Orakzai, DI Khan and North and South Waziristan districts.

During the last 24 hours, partly cloudy to cloudy Weather occurred over most districts of the province, however, isolated rain-thunderstorm occurred over D.

I Khan, Bannu, Bajaur, Kohat, Kakul, Cherat, Khyber and Mohmand districts.

Rain in (mm): D. I Khan 24, Bannu & Cherat 09 (each), Pashat (Bajaur) 08, Ghalanai 06, Kohat 05, Kakul , Tirah (Khyber) & Parachinar 01 (each) and Khaar (Bajaur) Trace.

Temperatures (Max/Min) Recorded (in °C) at Different Stations of KP: The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 26/14, Chitral 25/07, Timergara 25/10, Dir 22/06, Mirkhani 26/06, Kalam 19/00, Drosh 26/11, Saidu Sharif 23/09, Pattan 25/15, Malam Jabba 15/05, Takht Bhai 25/13, Kakul 16/08, Balakot 21/11, Parachinar 18/03, Bannu 29/11, Cherat 19/06, D.I. Khan 32/15.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was 00°C in Kalam.