SCBA Annual Elections Are Underway

Thu 28th October 2021 | 12:41 PM

SCBA annual elections are underway

Tough competition is expected between Professional group’s  candidate Sardar Latif Khan Khosa and Independent Group’s candidate Ahsan Bhoon in today’s election.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2021) A tough competition is expected today between Professional group candidate Sardar Latif Khan Khosa and Independent group candidate Ahsan Bhoon during the annual elections of the Supreme court Bar Association today.

The lawyers are casting votes in polling stations set up in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan and Bahawalpur. As many as 3,121 voters are eligible to cast votes in today’s elections.

The highest number of voters in the elections is 1,267 in Lahore while a total of 14 candidates will contest for 5 seats.

It may be mentioned here that both the presidential candidates are determined to win. Welfare of lawyers and supremacy of the Constitution is their manifesto.

Chaudhry Imtiaz Kambho, Chaudhry Ibrahim, Khawar Ikram Bhatti and Sabteen Akhtar Bukhari are contesting for vice president of Punjab chapter seat. There are three candidates for the post of secretary. They are Hammad Waqar Walana, Muqtidar Akhtar Shabbir and Wasim Mumtaz Malik.

