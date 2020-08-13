SCCI celebrates ID

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :-:A national flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), here on Thursday in connection with the celebrations of Pakistan's Independence Day.

SCCI President Muhammad Ashraf Malik hoisted the national flag besides cutting a special cake to rejoice the celebrations of Independence Day.

The building of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) was illuminated with colorful lights.

On this occasion, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Muhammad Ashraf Malik highlighted Pakistan movement and paid tribute to the national heroes for their struggle and pivotal role in getting an independent state in shape of Pakistan for the Muslims.

SCCI's SVP Khurram Azeem Khan, Vice President Ch. Jaleel Aslam, Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, PRO Tajammal Hussain, SCCI officials Sheikh Zahid Hamid and a large number of the Sialkot exporters attended this ceremony.