Open Menu

SCCI President Attends Capt Sarosh Shaheed Gate Inauguration

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2025 | 06:00 PM

SCCI president attends Capt Sarosh Shaheed Gate inauguration

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) President of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ikram-ul-Haq attended the inaugural ceremony of Capt Sarosh Shaheed Gate in Sialkot.

The gate stands in honour of Captain Khawaja Muhammad Sarosh Shaheed, a brave officer and son of the soil who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of his country.

His memory remains a symbol of courage and devotion, and the newly unveiled gate serves as a lasting tribute to his legacy and as a place of remembrance for the people of Sialkot.

Recent Stories

Presight reports AED1.09 billion in H1 revenue, up ..

Presight reports AED1.09 billion in H1 revenue, up 80.2%

32 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador of Republic of Serbia to UAE

1 hour ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassad ..

Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador

1 hour ago
 Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk ..

Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk to human life

1 hour ago
 The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakist ..

The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakistan by Storm – Now Exclusivel ..

1 hour ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's life with double organ transpl ..

2 hours ago
Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, ..

Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, unethical social media conten ..

2 hours ago
 Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility ..

Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure wi ..

Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global stan ..

2 hours ago
 SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Indepen ..

SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day

2 hours ago
 British scientists develop new genetically modifie ..

British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain

3 hours ago
 A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outs ..

A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan