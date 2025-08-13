SCCI president attends Capt Sarosh Shaheed Gate inauguration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) President of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ikram-ul-Haq attended the inaugural ceremony of Capt Sarosh Shaheed Gate in Sialkot.

The gate stands in honour of Captain Khawaja Muhammad Sarosh Shaheed, a brave officer and son of the soil who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of his country.

His memory remains a symbol of courage and devotion, and the newly unveiled gate serves as a lasting tribute to his legacy and as a place of remembrance for the people of Sialkot.