SCCI President Attends Capt Sarosh Shaheed Gate Inauguration
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2025 | 06:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) President of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Ikram-ul-Haq attended the inaugural ceremony of Capt Sarosh Shaheed Gate in Sialkot.
The gate stands in honour of Captain Khawaja Muhammad Sarosh Shaheed, a brave officer and son of the soil who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of his country.
His memory remains a symbol of courage and devotion, and the newly unveiled gate serves as a lasting tribute to his legacy and as a place of remembrance for the people of Sialkot.
Recent Stories
Presight reports AED1.09 billion in H1 revenue, up 80.2%
MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador of Republic of Serbia to UAE
Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador
Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk to human life
The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakistan by Storm – Now Exclusivel ..
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi saves Kuwaiti mother's life with double organ transpl ..
Model Saheefa Jabbar raises concerns over hateful, unethical social media conten ..
Aseefa urges govt to reconsider closure of Utility Stores
Pakistan’s education and skill infrastructure will be aligned with global stan ..
SSGC extends gas supply until midnight for Independence Day
British scientists develop new genetically modified bacterial strain
A smartphone screen that even the Sun can’t outshine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police trains 50 CPO staff in AI tools2 minutes ago
-
AJK President terms August 14 a milestone for Muslims of South Asia, History2 minutes ago
-
SCCI president attends Capt Sarosh Shaheed Gate inauguration2 minutes ago
-
PU launches Independence Day tree plantation drive2 minutes ago
-
PFA lodges 18 FIRs, imposes Rs 5.6m fines2 minutes ago
-
MNA Yaqoob Nasir inaugurates solar system for Duki mosques2 minutes ago
-
Public crowds MCI stalls as free national flags distributed12 minutes ago
-
Sadiq Umrani calls for national unity on Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day12 minutes ago
-
Adviser on Environment & Climate Change congratulates entire nation on occasion of ID12 minutes ago
-
Over 900 liters of contaminated milk, 2,000 liters of counterfeit beverages seized12 minutes ago
-
Shura Hamdard discusses ways to solve urban problems12 minutes ago
-
Department asked to provide record of employees dismissed from services12 minutes ago