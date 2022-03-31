Scholars from various universities present their research papers on resistance in folk literature

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :A number of scholars from various universities presented their research papers which highlighted themes of resistance in folk literature during War of Independence, Resistance against Imperialism in folk literature, Represention of anti colonialists in folk literature like tappa, Lori, dhola, badala, charbeta, ghodi, baggatti and boli.

These scholars were from Quaid e Azam University, International Islamic University, Edwardes College Peshawar, Air War College Karachi, Directorate of College education Baluchistan, Bahauddin Zakaria University Multan and Government Boys College Safdarabad Sheikhapura.

The research papers were presented during an academic session focusing on Tradition of Resistance in Folklore was held in Two day International Conference on Globalizing Folkloric Wisdom at International Islamic University Islamabad in collaboration with Iqbal University of Research and Dialogue.

The session had Dr. Hafiz Abid Masud, Chairman Department of English IIU in chair whereas a large number of scholars, professors, researchers and students were in attendance, beside presenters.

The researchers highlighted that how anti colonialists are portrayed as heroes in folk literature is indicative of the fact that people rejected colonialism.

Session chair Dr Hafiz Abid Masud appreciated the researchers for their hard work and thanked them for their participation in the conference. Masud said that the International Islamic University would keep its doors open for researchers and scholars to provide an expression to their latent creative potentials and themselves.

A question answer session was also held in which speakers addressed the queries of attendants. Finally, Dr Hafiz Abid Masud distributed certificates of commendation in the participant researchers.