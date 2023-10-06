Scholarship award ceremony held at Sindh University

The Students’ Financial Aid Office (SFAO) of the University of Sindh Jamshoro on Friday organized a ceremony to give away scholarship awards to outstanding students hailing from the University of Sindh, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) and Shaheed Allah Bakhsh University of Art, Design and Heritage Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The Students’ Financial Aid Office (SFAO) of the University of Sindh Jamshoro on Friday organized a ceremony to give away scholarship awards to outstanding students hailing from the University of Sindh, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) and Shaheed Allah Bakhsh University of Art, Design and Heritage Jamshoro.

According to a university spokesman, some of the talented students of these varsities were beneficiaries of the National Endowment Scholarship for Talent (NEST) programme initiated by the Federal Government for Education and Professional Training.

The event which was held at the Sheikh Ayaz Auditorium, Arts Faculty Building, University of Sindh was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, while the Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi was the guest of honor.

Madad Ali Sindhi while addressing the ceremony disclosed plans for a forthcoming meeting with the provincial education ministers from all four provinces in Islamabad on October 16, focusing on strategies to educate millions of out-of-school children and enhance the quality of education within government-run institutions in all provinces.

He pledged to expand the National Endowment Scholarship for Talent (NEST) programme to include two current or former Vice Chancellors from Sindh, aiming to extend scholarship opportunities to students hailing from rural areas of the province.

He affirmed his commitment to improve the state of education in Sindh and encouraged all provinces to shoulder their responsibilities in enhancing schools and colleges and delivering quality education.

He also revealed plans to convene a meeting of the Vice Chancellors from public varsities across the country to address university-specific issues and emphasized the effective utilization of the education budget, stating that such measures could resolve up to 80 percent of the prevailing challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro highlighted the substantial contributions of the Federal Minister to the realms of education, research, and culture. He informed that Madad Ali Sindhi an alumnus of the University of Sindh was not only an author of several research-based books but also a prominent intellectual from Sindh.

Dr. Kalhoro lauded the Minister's recent scholarly work, a comprehensive book centered on Allama I.I. Kazi, the visionary founder and Vice Chancellor of Sindh University, underscoring the profound research contained therein.

He highlighted the University's commitment to students by offering affordable accommodation in hostels as well as accessible transportation facilities.

He also mentioned the impressive cadre of 400 Sindh University educators who have earned their PhD degrees from prestigious international institutions. “Even local PhD holders serving at the university have achieved recognition for their research work, with their papers published in renowned global journals”, he maintained.

Dr. Kalhoro noted the establishment of the National Incubation Center (NIC) within the Elsa Kazi Campus of Sindh University in Hyderabad, a venture supported by the federal government. “This initiative aims to empower recent graduates, including those from Sindh University by equipping them with essential skills for entrepreneurship and business startup, thereby facilitating their self-reliance”, he said.

On the occasion, two students who had successfully completed their studies under the NEST programme also shared their experiences, achievements in practical life, and success stories.

The ceremony culminated with the distribution of scholarship cheques to deserving students from Sindh University, Liaquat Medical University, and Shaheed Allah Bakhsh University of Arts, Design, and Heritage.