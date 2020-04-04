UrduPoint.com
Second Corona Case Reported From Shangala; Male Nurse Found Corona Positive

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 07:15 PM

The second corona positive cases was reported from Shangla area on Saturday where a male nurse Haider Ali was found corona positive, the Health Department reported

ALPURI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The second corona positive cases was reported from Shangla area on Saturday where a male nurse Haider Ali was found corona positive, the Health Department reported.

Haider Ali, 25, was resident of village Bailay Baba and had been working as Male nurse at Health department in Kalam. He returned home on March 28 and on March 30 he fell sick.

Due to high fever he was shifted to District Headquarter Hospital where his blood test were taken and sent to Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar for corona test. His test results received positive on late Friday after which he was shifted to isolation ward.

Police and Health teams reached his village Bailay Baba and sealed the whole area. the health department said it was the second case from district Shangla.

