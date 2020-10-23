UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Agriculture Visits Various Areas Of Bahawalpur Division

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 07:42 PM

Secretary Agriculture visits various areas of Bahawalpur division

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel visited various areas of Bahawalpur Division on Friday and asked the farmers about the problems being faced by them

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel visited various areas of Bahawalpur Division on Friday and asked the farmers about the problems being faced by them.

He asked the farmers of wheat to sow their crops during the month of November in order to get good results.

He also visited farms of sugarcane, cotton and other crops.

He expressed satisfaction over the crop of cotton and said that the attack of pests was minimal in the area therefor no spray was needed.

He told the farmers that amount of Rs 12.54 billion was earmarked for wheat crop under Agriculture Emergency Programme to facilitate the farmers of wheat.

Related Topics

Attack Punjab Agriculture Bahawalpur Saqib Ali November Cotton Wheat Billion

Recent Stories

UAE’s efforts in eradicating polio globally is s ..

44 minutes ago

UAE hosts 4th meeting of GCC Ministerial Committee ..

59 minutes ago

Shaukat slams opposition parties over criticism on ..

56 seconds ago

Panel of Chairmen announced for KP PA

4 minutes ago

Public holiday announced for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PB ..

4 minutes ago

Accelerated action plan for stunting, malnutrition ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.