Secretary Agriculture visits various areas of Bahawalpur division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel visited various areas of Bahawalpur Division on Friday and asked the farmers about the problems being faced by them.

He asked the farmers of wheat to sow their crops during the month of November in order to get good results.

He also visited farms of sugarcane, cotton and other crops.

He expressed satisfaction over the crop of cotton and said that the attack of pests was minimal in the area therefor no spray was needed.

He told the farmers that amount of Rs 12.54 billion was earmarked for wheat crop under Agriculture Emergency Programme to facilitate the farmers of wheat.