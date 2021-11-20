UrduPoint.com

Secretary Culture For Converting Hyderabad As Model City For Tourism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 12:22 AM

Secretary Culture for converting Hyderabad as model city for tourism

The Secretary Culture and Tourism Abdul Raheem Soomro on Friday said Hyderabad was an important city having many tourist spots and historical sites and it must be made as model city for tourism

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The Secretary Culture and Tourism Abdul Raheem Soomro on Friday said Hyderabad was an important city having many tourist spots and historical sites and it must be made as model city for tourism.

He said this while presiding a meeting of officers of different government departments and the tour operators here at Shahbaz Hall for boosting of tourism activities in the province.

He said the Culture department had taken initiatives to give boost to tourism activities in Hyderabad but joint efforts of all stakeholders are needed to achieve the objective.

Hyderabad is a cultural hub and this would be made as a model city to give rise to the tourism in Sindh, Secretary Culture and Tourism said.

He said on the basis of public private partnership a memorandum of understanding would soon be signed and advertisement would also be published for hiring the tourist guides.

He asked the officers of Culture department to ensure cleanliness of historical, cultural and tourist sites and paintings as well as photos be displayed on the walls of these places.

He also directed them to give awareness to general public about cultural and historical heritage of Sindh and estimate of expenditure for provision of facilities to the tourists be ensured.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said there was a need of joint efforts of all stakeholders to boost tourism in Hyderabad.

He said convenient tour packages should be devised with engaging tourist guides so that facilities be provided to the tourists.

The private tour operators and other participants of the meeting also shared their proposals for boosting of the tourism.

The meeting was attended among others by Additional Commissioner Sayed Sajjad Haider, DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, DG Antiquities Manzoor Ahmed Kanasro, Shakeel Abro, Makhdoom Gulzar, SAU professor Ismail Kunbhar and owner of Indus hotel Rais Murad Mushtaq.

Related Topics

Sindh Hotel Hyderabad Hub Shakeel All Government

Recent Stories

Biden to Convene Second US-Africa Leaders Summit N ..

Biden to Convene Second US-Africa Leaders Summit Next Year - White House

2 minutes ago
 Our policies aimed at future generations: Prime Mi ..

Our policies aimed at future generations: Prime Minister; cites govt's pro-child ..

2 minutes ago
 US Welcomes Putin Statement on Donbas, Supports Co ..

US Welcomes Putin Statement on Donbas, Supports Conflict Resolution Efforts - Wh ..

2 minutes ago
 US newspaper calls Modi's U-turn on agricultural l ..

US newspaper calls Modi's U-turn on agricultural laws one of his 'biggest setbac ..

34 minutes ago
 India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 scoreboard

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20 scoreboard

34 minutes ago
 Kashmir Council head seeks EU help as HR situation ..

Kashmir Council head seeks EU help as HR situation in IIOJK worsens "drastically ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.