Secretary Culture for converting Hyderabad as model city for tourism

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The Secretary Culture and Tourism Abdul Raheem Soomro on Friday said Hyderabad was an important city having many tourist spots and historical sites and it must be made as model city for tourism.

He said this while presiding a meeting of officers of different government departments and the tour operators here at Shahbaz Hall for boosting of tourism activities in the province.

He said the Culture department had taken initiatives to give boost to tourism activities in Hyderabad but joint efforts of all stakeholders are needed to achieve the objective.

Hyderabad is a cultural hub and this would be made as a model city to give rise to the tourism in Sindh, Secretary Culture and Tourism said.

He said on the basis of public private partnership a memorandum of understanding would soon be signed and advertisement would also be published for hiring the tourist guides.

He asked the officers of Culture department to ensure cleanliness of historical, cultural and tourist sites and paintings as well as photos be displayed on the walls of these places.

He also directed them to give awareness to general public about cultural and historical heritage of Sindh and estimate of expenditure for provision of facilities to the tourists be ensured.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said there was a need of joint efforts of all stakeholders to boost tourism in Hyderabad.

He said convenient tour packages should be devised with engaging tourist guides so that facilities be provided to the tourists.

The private tour operators and other participants of the meeting also shared their proposals for boosting of the tourism.

The meeting was attended among others by Additional Commissioner Sayed Sajjad Haider, DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, DG Antiquities Manzoor Ahmed Kanasro, Shakeel Abro, Makhdoom Gulzar, SAU professor Ismail Kunbhar and owner of Indus hotel Rais Murad Mushtaq.