Secretary SED Visits Examination Centres
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 09:27 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Secretary School education South Punjab, Dr Ubaid Ullah Khokhar, visited the examination centers of Government Islamia High School Aam Khas Bagh and Government Iqbal Hussain Girls High School Husain Agahi to review the conduct of examinations conducted under the Punjab Examination Commission.
He assessed the arrangements at the examination centers and gathered feedback from students regarding the standard of the paper and the questions asked, to which the students expressed satisfaction, stating that the paper's standard is very good and the questions were from the material taught.
Secretary SED while gathering information from school heads about the examination process, stated that examinations are a significant means of assessing students' capabilities, and ensuring transparency in examinations is our responsibility.
He said that all facilities should be provided to ensure a peaceful environment for male and female students.
Khokhar appreciated their efforts principals of the schools and directed the CEO Education to take necessary steps to ensure the maintenance of the building structure of Government Islamia High School Aam Khas Bagh.
