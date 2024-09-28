Open Menu

Secretary Transport Punjab Directs Authorities To Complete Restoration Work Of Metro Track Swiftly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2024 | 10:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Secretary Transport Punjab Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to complete restoration work of Metro track from Saddar to Faizabad swiftly.

The Secretary Transport along with Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority, Kinza Murtaza during a visit inspected the ongoing construction work.

He said, negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated and the project should be completed as soon as possible.

The DG RDA on this occasion said that the metro bus service is a model travelling facilities for the citizens and no delay in the rehabilitation project would be tolerated.

He said more than 100,000 citizens were using metro bus service on daily basis and all-out efforts would be made to complete the project swiftly.

Secretary Transport and the DG RDA instructed Chief Engineer RDA Muhammad Anwar Baran to complete this restoration work within shortest possible time frame.

According to a RDA spokesman, the Metro bus track from Saddar to Faizabad was being revamped.

The spokesman informed that the construction work on the bus corridor was being completed as a part of a project to rehabilitate the elevated track.

