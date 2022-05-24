UrduPoint.com

Section 144 Imposed For Two Months In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Section 144 imposed for two months in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :The district administration has imposed Section 144 in the Federal capital for two months to avoid any untoward law and order situation besides prohibiting all kinds of gatherings in areas outside the Red Zone within a one-kilometre radius.

According to a notification issued by Islamabad's additional district magistrate Rana Waqas on Tuesday prohibits 'all kinds of gatherings of 5 or more persons, processions/rallies and demonstrations inside the Red Zone'.

The notification was issued by the Office of the District Magistrate – Islamabad Capital Territory ahead of PTI's 'Azadi March' scheduled on May 25.

More areas outside the Red Zone within a one-kilometre radius have been included in the sensitive security zone by the Islamabad authorities.

"Area west from the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Murree Road including new Embassy of China, Area South of University Road up to the 4th Avenue, Area South of Khayaban-e-Iqbal from 4th Avenue up to AtaTurk Avenue, Area East of AtaTurk Avenue up to Jinnah Avenue, Area East of Embassy Road up to Shahrah-e-Suhrawardy, Area North of Shahrah-e-Suhrawardy up to Serena Chowk, Area North of Dhokri Chowk (Convention Centre Chowk on Kashmir Highway) up to the intersection of Murree Road and 3rd Avenue) and areas outside the Red Zone within a 1-kilometre radius from the outer periphery of the Red Zone on all sides," it added.

