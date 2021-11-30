UrduPoint.com

Section 144 Imposed On Sale Of LPG Altered Cylinders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Capt. (Retd) Khalid Mehmood on Tuesday imposed Section 144 CrPC on the sale of LPG by unauthorized dealers as automotive fuel or filled in altered CNG cylinders here in district Peshawar.

The order was issued after the revelation that drivers of the vehicles were filling LPG in modified and unsafe CNG cylinders which were posing threat to human life in public transport.

It said anyone found violating the order shall proceed against Section 188 P.P.C.

The order will come into force with immediate effect and remain enforced for 30 days unless modified or withdrawn.

