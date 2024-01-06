Section 144 imposed to ensure uninterrupted gas supply in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Abbottabad, Haripur, and Mansehra has issued a directive aimed at securing an uninterrupted supply of gas to domestic consumers amidst low gas pressure in the region owing to a cold wave.

To enforce this measure, Section 144 will be imposed against any violations, with immediate action to be taken based on recommendations from Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

As part of this initiative, all compressed natural gas (CNG) stations will remain closed until January 31.

The decision came in response to the pressing need to address the decreasing gas pressure and ensure a reliable and continuous gas supply to households in the region.

The enforcement of this restriction is set to take effect immediately, with authorities emphasizing the importance of compliance to maintain the stability of gas services in the affected areas. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing situation.

Yesterday, SNGPL closed all CNG stations in the Hazara region in view of the high domestic demand for gas and low gas pressure.