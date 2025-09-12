Security Forces Killed 4 Terrorists In Mastung District Of Balochistan: ISPR
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2025 | 09:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The security forces killed four Indian sponsored terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Mastung District of Balochistan.
“On 12 Sep 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Mastung District of Balochistan, on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to an Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan.
During the conduct of the operation, own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell,” said an ISPR news release.
Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.
Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice.
Recent Stories
Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first African leader visit to INTERPOL HQ ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..
Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Cham ..
Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial
2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win
Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt
Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros
Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment
Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August
UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security forces killed 4 terrorists in Mastung District of Balochistan: ISPR6 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz, Mariam Nawaz personally leading relief efforts during floods: Raja Ansari6 minutes ago
-
136 drug dealers held in 24 hours16 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to pay special attention towards cotton crop management26 minutes ago
-
Speech contest at school level held26 minutes ago
-
Educational scholarships distributed among deserving Christian students26 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani discusses flood relief, rehab with Governor Kundi36 minutes ago
-
Man rescued safely after sudden rise in Swan River water46 minutes ago
-
ADC-I visits PMC Hospital Nawabshah56 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns Rs10bn defamation suit hearing against PTI founder until Sept 1656 minutes ago
-
Cervical Cancer Vaccination seminar held in Hyderabad56 minutes ago
-
Ration cards in flood-affected areas to be distributed56 minutes ago