Security Forces Killed 4 Terrorists In Mastung District Of Balochistan: ISPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2025 | 09:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The security forces killed four Indian sponsored terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Mastung District of Balochistan.

“On 12 Sep 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Mastung District of Balochistan, on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to an Indian proxy, Fitna al Hindustan.

During the conduct of the operation, own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell,” said an ISPR news release.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area.

Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice.

