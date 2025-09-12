PM Shehbaz, Mariam Nawaz Personally Leading Relief Efforts During Floods: Raja Ansari
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 09:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Spokesperson for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (Government of Pakistan) for Sindh, Raja Khaliq uz Zaman Ansari on Friday said that the recent floods in Pakistan have devastated millions of people, but Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz were personally leading relief, rehabilitation, and service efforts, working tirelessly on the ground.
At a time when the entire nation needs unity and solidarity, he said, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is attempting to create chaos through its negative and anti-state rhetoric.
In a statement, Raja Ansari remarked that PTI’s politics has always been marked by hypocrisy and contradictions. “At times they mislead the people with anti-American slogans, only to later raise the same flag and beg for support. They deceived the nation by invoking the false and so called narrative of ‘State of Madinah,’ while secretly conspiring to recognize Israel. Their silence and lack of any clear stance or strong statement against Israel is part of their policy,” he added.
Highlighting the events of May 9, Ansari said PTI’s attacks on state institutions and its campaign of hostility against the armed forces had already exposed its real agenda.
On the other hand, Ansari praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for not only spearheading relief efforts for flood victims but also for pursuing a bold foreign policy that has elevated Pakistan’s global standing as a strong, independent, and dignified nation. “Particularly, Pakistan’s historic and unequivocal stance against Israel has sent a clear message to the world that Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty or principles,” he stressed.
He further lauded Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her role in relief and rescue efforts. He emphasized that the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) continues to stand at the forefront of serving the people, safeguarding national sovereignty, and ensuring public protection.
