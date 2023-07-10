Open Menu

Segmented Water Courses Inaugurated In Rata Kulachi Farm

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 10:17 PM

Director General Directorate of Agriculture Research, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Abdul Bari and Director Agriculture Research (Merged Area) Fazli wahab visited Agricultural Research Institute Rata Kalachi Farm Dera Ismail Khan on Monday and inaugurated the newly build Segmented Water Courses with the support of On-Farm Water Management

They prayed for the success of the project and the development of the institution.

During the visit, the Director General also distributed certificates of appreciation among the employees of the Institute for Training Farmers of Vegetables and Fruits under the Gomal Zam Dam Project and took an interest in the work of all research officers and evaluated their work individually.

He also conducted an individual review and made a detailed inspection of all the laboratories and gave special instructions to the concerned officers to make full use of all the facilities and capabilities in the institute's laboratories for the betterment of the farmers of the area so that more and more landowners of the area can take benefit from it.

