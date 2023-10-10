Seminar educate participants on mental health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) District youth officer in collaboration with the district administration Dir Lower organized a seminar on World Mental Health Day at Government Girls Degree College Adenzai here on Tuesday.

The theme of the seminar was " Mental Health is a Universal Human Right".

Miss Ismat Shah HOD Psychology Department Govt Girls Degree College Timergara & Clinical Psychologist at Adenzai educated the audience about the importance of mental health at every stage of life.

She inculcated that as responsible citizens, it is our social responsibility to reduce the stigma around mental illnesses and mental health conditions by showing resilience to mental and psychological issues.

Shah underscored the need to make collective efforts to help people suffering from severe psychological problems. She thanked all the guests.

In the questions answers session various skits, drawings & charts were presented by the students of the psychology department expressing the theme. Shields and certificates were awarded to the resource person, organizers & participants.

