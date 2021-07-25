BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :A one-day seminar on the topic of "Changing Dynamics of South Asia and Pakistani Perspective" was held at the Department of Political Science, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr Rubina Bhatti and Chairman Department of Political Science Prof. Dr Syed Mussawar Hussain Bukhari attended the event.

Dr Safdar Hussain, Assistant Professor moderated the seminar.

Professor Dr Amir Ali Chandio, Chairman Department of Political Science, Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai University Sindh Jamshoro, Prof.

Dr Shuja Ahmad Mahesar, Director of Pakistan Study Centre, University of Sindh, and Dr Muhammad Azhar. Assistant Professor Department of Political Science and IR Government College University Faisalabad were the keynote speakers.

Prof. Amir Ali Chandio delivered a lecture on the separatist movement in South Asia. He said that many separatist movements are taking place in the South Asian region. He also discussed separatism in the East Indian states where India is lacking in amalgamating those states into the Indian union.

Dr Muhammad Azhar examined the impact of the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan.