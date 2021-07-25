UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seminar Held To Discuss Changes In South Asia With Pakistan's Perspective

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 07:20 PM

Seminar held to discuss changes in South Asia with Pakistan's perspective

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :A one-day seminar on the topic of "Changing Dynamics of South Asia and Pakistani Perspective" was held at the Department of Political Science, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr Rubina Bhatti and Chairman Department of Political Science Prof. Dr Syed Mussawar Hussain Bukhari attended the event.

Dr Safdar Hussain, Assistant Professor moderated the seminar.

Professor Dr Amir Ali Chandio, Chairman Department of Political Science, Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai University Sindh Jamshoro, Prof.

Dr Shuja Ahmad Mahesar, Director of Pakistan Study Centre, University of Sindh, and Dr Muhammad Azhar. Assistant Professor Department of Political Science and IR Government College University Faisalabad were the keynote speakers.

Prof. Amir Ali Chandio delivered a lecture on the separatist movement in South Asia. He said that many separatist movements are taking place in the South Asian region. He also discussed separatism in the East Indian states where India is lacking in amalgamating those states into the Indian union.

Dr Muhammad Azhar examined the impact of the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Afghanistan United States Jamshoro Amir Ali GCUF IUB Event From Asia

Recent Stories

Khalifa University becomes member of Global E3 Con ..

36 minutes ago

FNC delegation to visit Kuwait on Tuesday

1 hour ago

2 PTI workers dead in Kotli during polling in AJK' ..

1 hour ago

Medical Tourism to benefit Afghans in healthcare s ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy fines businesses for failure to regi ..

2 hours ago

51,073 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.