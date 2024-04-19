Seminar Highlights Importance Of Kitchen Gardening, Herbs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Department of Home Economics, Government College University Faisalabad, and Pak-America Alumni Network, organised a four-day seminar and training workshop about kitchen gardening and use of herbs.
A spokesperson for the university said on Friday the aim of the seminar and training was empowering women through kitchen gardening, improving the taste of food items with proper use of herbs and their use in medicines.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Nasir Amin, Chairperson Department of Home Economics Dr. Farhana Nausheen, Dr. Zainul Abidin and Dr. Sajid Sindhu provided important tips to students and participants in the workshop about the importance of herbs in developing the taste of food and their use in medicines.
