Open Menu

Senate Passes Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2025

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Senate passes Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Senate on Friday passed The Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2025 with a majority vote. The bill was introduced by Senator Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Kharal.

The Primary aim of the bill is to ease the growing workload of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by allowing certain appeals,currently heard by the IHC,to be redirected to district courts. This legislative move is expected to streamline judicial proceedings and ensure quicker resolution of civil cases in the Federal capital.

The bill had already secured approval from the National Assembly, marking a significant development toward enhancing the efficiency of Islamabad’s judicial system.

The need for this amendment stems from the rising value of properties in Islamabad Capital Territory, which has pushed the valuation of most Regular First Appeals beyond Rs 2.

5 million. As a result, the appellate workload on the IHC has increased significantly.

Currently, under clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 18 of the West Pakistan Civil Courts Ordinance, 1962, the IHC holds appellate jurisdiction over cases exceeding Rs 2.5 million. In contrast, the Lahore High Court has already increased its pecuniary appellate jurisdiction to Rs 50 million through the Punjab Civil Courts (Amendment) Act, 2016.

Given this disparity, the bill seeks to shift the responsibility for appeals arising from orders or decrees by Civil Judges to the District Courts, helping to balance the judicial burden and improve access to justice.

The passage of this bill marks a step forward in judicial reform by aligning Islamabad’s legal framework with that of other provinces and ensuring more efficient use of court resources.

APP/zah-rzr-tsw

Recent Stories

SUTSNAX unveils world-class R&D & Testing Lab at S ..

SUTSNAX unveils world-class R&D & Testing Lab at SRTIP

12 minutes ago
 Pension payments for May to be disbursed Tuesday: ..

Pension payments for May to be disbursed Tuesday: GPSSA

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in meeting of GCC Housing Ministe ..

UAE participates in meeting of GCC Housing Ministers in Kuwait

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025

4 hours ago
 UN Chief strongly condemns killing of Israeli dipl ..

UN Chief strongly condemns killing of Israeli diplomats in US capital

11 hours ago
'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new indus ..

'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new industrial projects valued over AED ..

12 hours ago
 Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike ..

Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike north of Baghdad

13 hours ago
 Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over ..

Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over two months

13 hours ago
 UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers ..

UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers Council at World Health Assem ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Rec ..

Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Record with UAE Flag made of 24,5 ..

13 hours ago
 Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable La ..

Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan