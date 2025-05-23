Senate passes Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Senate on Friday passed The Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2025 with a majority vote. The bill was introduced by Senator Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Kharal.

The Primary aim of the bill is to ease the growing workload of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by allowing certain appeals,currently heard by the IHC,to be redirected to district courts. This legislative move is expected to streamline judicial proceedings and ensure quicker resolution of civil cases in the Federal capital.

The bill had already secured approval from the National Assembly, marking a significant development toward enhancing the efficiency of Islamabad’s judicial system.

The need for this amendment stems from the rising value of properties in Islamabad Capital Territory, which has pushed the valuation of most Regular First Appeals beyond Rs 2.

5 million. As a result, the appellate workload on the IHC has increased significantly.

Currently, under clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 18 of the West Pakistan Civil Courts Ordinance, 1962, the IHC holds appellate jurisdiction over cases exceeding Rs 2.5 million. In contrast, the Lahore High Court has already increased its pecuniary appellate jurisdiction to Rs 50 million through the Punjab Civil Courts (Amendment) Act, 2016.

Given this disparity, the bill seeks to shift the responsibility for appeals arising from orders or decrees by Civil Judges to the District Courts, helping to balance the judicial burden and improve access to justice.

The passage of this bill marks a step forward in judicial reform by aligning Islamabad’s legal framework with that of other provinces and ensuring more efficient use of court resources.

APP/zah-rzr-tsw