Senate Passes Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2025
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2025 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Senate on Friday passed The Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2025 with a majority vote. The bill was introduced by Senator Dr. Shezra Mansab Ali Kharal.
The Primary aim of the bill is to ease the growing workload of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by allowing certain appeals,currently heard by the IHC,to be redirected to district courts. This legislative move is expected to streamline judicial proceedings and ensure quicker resolution of civil cases in the Federal capital.
The bill had already secured approval from the National Assembly, marking a significant development toward enhancing the efficiency of Islamabad’s judicial system.
The need for this amendment stems from the rising value of properties in Islamabad Capital Territory, which has pushed the valuation of most Regular First Appeals beyond Rs 2.
5 million. As a result, the appellate workload on the IHC has increased significantly.
Currently, under clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 18 of the West Pakistan Civil Courts Ordinance, 1962, the IHC holds appellate jurisdiction over cases exceeding Rs 2.5 million. In contrast, the Lahore High Court has already increased its pecuniary appellate jurisdiction to Rs 50 million through the Punjab Civil Courts (Amendment) Act, 2016.
Given this disparity, the bill seeks to shift the responsibility for appeals arising from orders or decrees by Civil Judges to the District Courts, helping to balance the judicial burden and improve access to justice.
The passage of this bill marks a step forward in judicial reform by aligning Islamabad’s legal framework with that of other provinces and ensuring more efficient use of court resources.
APP/zah-rzr-tsw
Recent Stories
SUTSNAX unveils world-class R&D & Testing Lab at SRTIP
Pension payments for May to be disbursed Tuesday: GPSSA
UAE participates in meeting of GCC Housing Ministers in Kuwait
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025
UN Chief strongly condemns killing of Israeli diplomats in US capital
'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new industrial projects valued over AED ..
Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike north of Baghdad
Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over two months
UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers Council at World Health Assem ..
Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Record with UAE Flag made of 24,5 ..
Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate passes Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 20252 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to expose India through legal diplomacy: Aqeel Malik2 minutes ago
-
Annual report of National Commission on Status of Women tabled in Senate2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 239,742 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
Six bills referred to committees for further review2 minutes ago
-
NDMA Spokesperson warns Pakistan to brace for early monsoon with cloud bursts, thunderstorms22 minutes ago
-
14 netted over power stealing22 minutes ago
-
Chief Conservator visits TWP, reviews arrangements- ongoing projects22 minutes ago
-
Dar, Saudi FM review entire gamut of deep-rooted, fraternal ties; reaffirm to strengthen bilateral c ..32 minutes ago
-
Mock exercise arranged in view of expected floods at Trimu32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan rejects Modi's "baseless, provocative" anti-Pakistan allegations32 minutes ago
-
Eight committee reports presented in Senate32 minutes ago