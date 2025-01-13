Open Menu

Senior Journalist Javed Shahzad Laid To Rest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Senior journalist Javed Shahzad laid to rest

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Senior journalist Javed, Chief Reporter of Daily Ausaf and ABN news who passed away due to cardiac arrest on Sunday, was laid to rest here at the Bara Qabristan (graveyard) in Chour Harpal on Monday morning.

Earlier, the funeral prayer of the senior journalist was offered at the graveyard, which was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life, including Pakistan Awami League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Dr Jamal Nasir, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Zamurad Khan, journalists and APP employees.

Late Javed Shahzad had a heart attack and was taken to a hospital but he could not survive. He was the elder brother of Khurram Shahzad, senior reporter of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Rashid Nasir Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Prayer Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passeng ..

Sharjah Airport welcomes over 17.1 million passengers in 2024

8 minutes ago
 realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

Realme C75 Review: A Month Later—An Honest Take

19 minutes ago
 UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-Germa ..

UAE hosts Steering Group Meeting for Emirati-German Energy and Climate Partnersh ..

23 minutes ago
 EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission ab ..

EAD, Khalifa University begin discovery mission aboard Jaywun research vessel

23 minutes ago
 When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris ..

When Controversy Breeds Creativity: PIA’s Paris Campaign Captivates the World

28 minutes ago
 UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capa ..

UAE aims to reach 14.2 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030

38 minutes ago
UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects ..

UAE exceptional hub for renewable energy projects in region: International offic ..

53 minutes ago
 ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage lo ..

ADSSA names FAB as banking partner for marriage loan service

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s ..

HBL PSL 10 Player Draft takes place at Lahore’s Hazoori Bagh

2 hours ago
 Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ah ..

Sarfraz Ahmed parts ways with Quetta Gladiators ahead of PSL 10

3 hours ago
 UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic r ..

UAE, Uzbekistan explore ways to enhance economic relations

3 hours ago
 Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlig ..

Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlight importance of diverse digit ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan