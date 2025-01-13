Senior journalist Javed Shahzad laid to rest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Senior journalist Javed, Chief Reporter of Daily Ausaf and ABN news who passed away due to cardiac arrest on Sunday, was laid to rest here at the Bara Qabristan (graveyard) in Chour Harpal on Monday morning.

Earlier, the funeral prayer of the senior journalist was offered at the graveyard, which was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life, including Pakistan Awami League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Dr Jamal Nasir, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Zamurad Khan, journalists and APP employees.

Late Javed Shahzad had a heart attack and was taken to a hospital but he could not survive. He was the elder brother of Khurram Shahzad, senior reporter of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).