Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo chairs a meeting

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo has said that protection of lives and properties of the people and maintenance of law and order were among top priorities of the police.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting with officers at his office here on Saturday.

He said that all officers and officials should ensure respecting citizens and to maintain prestige of the department by offering their services with diligence and honesty.