Sepoy Ahmed Ali laid to rest with full military honours in Charsadda

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Sepoy Ahmed Ali, who embraced martyrdom while gallantly fighting against terrorists in Sararogha area of South Waziristan, was laid to rest with full military honours after his funeral prayers held in his native town of Charsadda District on Wednesday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, a large number of Pakistan Army officers, soldiers, relatives and local people participated in the funeral prayer.

Sepoy Ahmad Ali Shaheed, aged 26 years, resident of Charsadda, was survived by his parents.

"These sacrifices of martyrs strengthen the resolve and morale of Pakistan Army in the ongoing war against terrorism. This war will continue until the end of the last terrorist," the ISPR said.