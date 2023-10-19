Sepoy Sajid Azam Shaheed laid to rest with full military honours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The martyred soldier of Pakistan Army who embraced martyrdom during a fierce encounter with terrorists in Asman Manza area of South Waziristan District was laid to rest with full military honours in his native town of Kotli Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers) of Sepoy Sajid Azam Shaheed age 31 years, resident of District Kotli Azad Kashmir who embraced shahadat on October 16 in general area Asman Manza , South Waziristan district was offered at his native town Nakyal, District Kotli, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Senior serving military officers, relatives and locals of the area attended the funeral.

"Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs," the ISPR said.