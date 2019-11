(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Seerat un Nabi (SAW) Conference would be held under the patronage of Auqaf & Religious Affairs Department Peshawar here at Auqaf Auditorium on Tuesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai would be the Chief Guest.

The title of the conference is "Riyast-e-Madina aur Islami Falahi Mumlikat ka Tasawar Taleemat-e-Nabwi (SAW) ki Roshni Ma".