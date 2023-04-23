Seven killed in bus-car collision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Seven people including two women,three minors were killed, while another suffered injuries in car-bus collision here at GT road near Akhtarabad on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, a speeding passenger bus was traveling from Burewala to Lahore when it collided with a car coming from opposite direction while overtaking.

Consequently,seven car riders of a family were killed on the spot while one passenger suffered injuries.

The deceased were identified as-- Naveed Sharif (37),Shamim Bibi w/o Sharif (37), Sajid Umar (23), Tehmina w/o Sajid (25),Anfaal (3) d/o Sajid, Esha (3-month) d/o Sajid and Muzamil (10).

Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies and injured to THQ hospital, Renala Khurd .