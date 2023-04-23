UrduPoint.com

Seven Killed In Bus-car Collision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Seven killed in bus-car collision

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Seven people including two women,three minors were killed, while another suffered injuries in car-bus collision here at GT road near Akhtarabad on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, a speeding passenger bus was traveling from Burewala to Lahore when it collided with a car coming from opposite direction while overtaking.

Consequently,seven car riders of a family were killed on the spot while one passenger suffered injuries.

The deceased were identified as-- Naveed Sharif (37),Shamim Bibi w/o Sharif (37), Sajid Umar (23), Tehmina w/o Sajid (25),Anfaal (3) d/o Sajid, Esha (3-month) d/o Sajid and Muzamil (10).

Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies and injured to THQ hospital, Renala Khurd .

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Road Car Burewala Renala Khurd Women Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd April 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with Mauritanian President, Iraqi ..

10 hours ago
 ADNOC Pro League Matchweek 24 kicks off tomorrow w ..

ADNOC Pro League Matchweek 24 kicks off tomorrow with Shabab Al Ahli in the lead

12 hours ago
 Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesian coast, no ..

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesian coast, no casualties reported

12 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives UAE Attorney-General, well-wish ..

UAQ Ruler receives UAE Attorney-General, well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.