Several Educational Boards Join IBCC Attestation Portal
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) In a groundbreaking development, several education boards across Pakistan have seamlessly integrated their systems with the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) Attestation Portal, marking a significant step forward towards the verification process of student records.
According to IBCC, today, the APIs of the BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Lahore, BISE Malakand, BISE Quetta, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Sahiwal, FBISE Islamabad and Ziauddin University Examination board Karachi have been successfully connected with the IBCC Attestation Portal for the online verification of SSC/HSSC records.
This collaborative effort eliminates the need for students to bring sealed envelopes of verification for attestation of certificates. By enabling direct online verification of student records, this integration not only streamlines the process but also enhances accessibility and authenticity of educational documents.
Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director of IBCC, Prof Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, emphasized the importance of this initiative in ensuring the credibility of educational documents.
He stated, "The integration of these education boards with the IBCC Attestation Portal represents a significant step towards modernizing and simplifying the verification process for students seeking attestation of their academic certificates."
The applicants, whether within Pakistan or residing in other parts of the world, can avail of this facility from anywhere with an internet connection. This inclusivity is a crucial aspect of IBCC and BISE's commitment for providing more equitable and streamlined education system.
Moreover, the Baluchistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) is providing free online verification of student records for attestation of certificates by the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC).
Recent Stories
PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa
Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CCPO Lahore holds meeting on anti-narcotics action plan8 minutes ago
-
Cotton sowing drive continues to cover over 183,000 acres in Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu8 minutes ago
-
Safe City Project near completion, 70% work done18 minutes ago
-
Food Safety Authority continues actions against adulteration mafias18 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders early completion of district hospital18 minutes ago
-
DC inspects exam centers, ensures smooth conduct18 minutes ago
-
LDA seals, demolishes illegal properties27 minutes ago
-
Dr Ramesh Vankwani introduces Gandhara Corridor Bill to connect Pakistan with Buddhist world27 minutes ago
-
Not against CPEC, need rights, says Gwadar MPA27 minutes ago
-
Punjab cabinet fixes wheat support price at Rs 3,900 per 40kg28 minutes ago
-
Measures taken to make Industrial Estate functional reviewed28 minutes ago
-
Iman Pakistan Eid Festival to be held on 1528 minutes ago