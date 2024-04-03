Open Menu

Several Educational Boards Join IBCC Attestation Portal

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) In a groundbreaking development, several education boards across Pakistan have seamlessly integrated their systems with the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) Attestation Portal, marking a significant step forward towards the verification process of student records.

According to IBCC, today, the APIs of the BISE Bahawalpur, BISE Lahore, BISE Malakand, BISE Quetta, BISE Rawalpindi, BISE Sahiwal, FBISE Islamabad and Ziauddin University Examination board Karachi have been successfully connected with the IBCC Attestation Portal for the online verification of SSC/HSSC records.

This collaborative effort eliminates the need for students to bring sealed envelopes of verification for attestation of certificates. By enabling direct online verification of student records, this integration not only streamlines the process but also enhances accessibility and authenticity of educational documents.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director of IBCC, Prof Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, emphasized the importance of this initiative in ensuring the credibility of educational documents.

He stated, "The integration of these education boards with the IBCC Attestation Portal represents a significant step towards modernizing and simplifying the verification process for students seeking attestation of their academic certificates."

The applicants, whether within Pakistan or residing in other parts of the world, can avail of this facility from anywhere with an internet connection. This inclusivity is a crucial aspect of IBCC and BISE's commitment for providing more equitable and streamlined education system.

Moreover, the Baluchistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) is providing free online verification of student records for attestation of certificates by the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC).

