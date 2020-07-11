Several road infrastructure projects being executed in KP

The government has launched several road infrastructure projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, most of them in less developed areas, a step to ensure towards equitable development of all parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The government has launched several road infrastructure projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, most of them in less developed areas, a step to ensure towards equitable development of all parts of the country.

Talking to APP on Friday, an NHA official said that after completion, the ongoing road infrastructure projects in the KP would not only open new vistas of opportunities for the people of adjacent areas but also end sense of deprivation among the people of far flung areas.

He said that under the Public Sector Development Programme in the previous fiscal year, Rs 6500 million were spent on the dualization and upgradation project of a section of Indus Highway from Sarai Gambila to Kohat.

The NHA official said Rs 1110.718 million had been issued for the Lowari Tunnel whereas for the 32 km Peshawar Northern Bypass, Rs 2500 million had been had already been released.

He said that Rs 2000 million had been issued for Thakot-Havelian Motorway whereas for upgradation of Yarik-Sagu section of N-50, Rs 1000 million have been released in the previous fiscal year.

For dualization and improvement of Old Bannu road, Rs 2500 million had been released under the PSDP, he said.

He said that for construction of 29 km Burhan-Havelian Expressway (E-35) Rs 1150 million had been released during previous fiscal year.

For the construction of Motorway from Burhan - Hakla on M-I to Dera Ismail Khan which partially lies in KPK, allocated Rs 20000 million had been issued. Rs 3000 million were spent on dualization & improvement project of Pindigheb- Kohat Road.

The official said Rs 100 million had been released under PSDP 2019-2020 for 48 km Chitral-Bumborate road. The official said that in PSDP-2020-2021 also the government has made allocations for timely completion of ongoing road infrastructure projects.

