Sewerage Connections Of Three Private Colonies Disconnected Over Non Payment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 04:19 PM

Sewerage connections of three private colonies disconnected over non payment

Special disconnection team of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on Thursday disconnected sewerage connections of three colonies over non payment of Rs 4 million pending dues

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Special disconnection team of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) on Thursday disconnected sewerage connections of three colonies over non payment of Rs 4 million pending dues.

The operation was carried out at Nawabpur Road and Mouza Langrial under supervision of Deputy Director Recovery Mansoor Khan under the directions of MD WASA Nasir Iqbal.

The housing colonies were included Satellite Town at Nawabpur Road, Rehan Bilal City and Qasim Villas at Mouza Langrial.

Managing Director WASA Nasir Iqbal said that recovery of pending dues from defaulters will be ensured at all cost.

The sewerage connections of the defaulter colonies were disconnected through heavy machinery.

