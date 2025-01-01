Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson

(@Abdulla99267510)

Sources say proper announcement regarding Shafqat Ali Khan’s appoint will be made soon

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2024) Senior Diplomat Shafqat Ali Khan is likely to be appointed as the new spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said that the decision was made regarding the new spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Senior diplomat Shafqat Ali Khan is expected to be appointed to the position of the spokesperson,” said the sources. They said that Shafqat Ali Khan is currently serving as the Additional Secretary for Europe in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He had previously served as Pakistan's Ambassador to Russia and had also worked as Pakistan's Ambassador to Poland.

“The announcement regarding Shafqat Ali Khan's appointment as the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will be made soon,” they added.