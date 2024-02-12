Open Menu

Shah Faisal Mosque To Be Renovated: Gohar Ejaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior and Commerce Dr. Gohar Ijaz on Monday said that 40 years ago, the government of Saudi Arabia gave a gift of Shah Faisal Mosque to Pakistanis, now the mosque would be renovated to make it more beautiful.

He expressed these views on the occasion of visiting Shah Faisal Mosque along with Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed Al Maliki.

Federal Interior Secretary, Aftab Akbar Durrani, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and CDA officials were also present at the occasion.

The minister along with the Saudi Ambassador offered Zuhr prayer and latter visited the main hall and spacious courtyard of the mosque.

Talking to the media persons, the minister said that when he assumed charge of the minister, he offered Jumma prayer at the mosque and latter he met with the Saudi ambassador and informed him that the mosque needed to be renovated.

“We are grateful to the Saudi Ambassador who took personal interest and decided to renovate the Shah Faisal Mosque, which will begin soon” the minister said.

Nawaf Saeed Al Maliki said that the Shah Faisal Mosque was given as a gift to Pakistanis by the Saudi government.

Now the renovation work of this mosque would be started soon, he added.

