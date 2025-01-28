Open Menu

Shahdara Complex Conservation Accelerates

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) is spearheading the conservation of the historic Shahdara Complex, a renowned Mughal-era architectural masterpiece along the River Ravi.

This site includes the tombs of Emperor Jahangir, Empress Noor Jahan, and Asif Jah, alongside the Akbari Sarai Mosque and the Bagh-e-Dil kusha.

To ensure the historical essence of the monuments, the WCLA has constituted an advisory committee for valuable advice in conservation of ongoing and future works. The committee comprises a technical background team from the Archeology Department Punjab, AKTC and Walled City of Lahore Authority.

Deputy Director Conservation WCLA Mr. Mubashar Hassan said, " The WCLA conservation wing has also framed different new conservation schemes recently that includes the preservation and restoration of the Jahangir’s Tomb, Noor Jahan Tomb, restoration of missing walkways, conservation of Daak Bangla, Pindi Gate and Hujras of Akbari Sarai and flooring of Asif Jah’s Tomb, are the part of financial year 2025.

Kamran Lashari, Director General of WCLA, said, "The Shahdara Complex stands as a testament to Mughal grandeur. We are dedicated to restoring its historic brilliance and preserving this legacy for future generations." Through these efforts, WCLA aims to foster a deeper appreciation for Pakistan's rich history, ensuring the site remains a cherished cultural asset.

