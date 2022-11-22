Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar organizes climate change conference

The Department of Islamyat, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWUP) on Tuesday organized a conference regarding climate change in collaboration with Pakistan Council of World Religions Faith Friends

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Department of Islamyat, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWUP) on Tuesday organized a conference regarding climate change in collaboration with Pakistan Council of World Religions Faith Friends.

The chief guest was former Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Dr Noorul Haq Qadri, while the Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University, Professor Dr. Jahan Bakht, Qari Roohullah Madani, minority leaders Haroon Sarab Dayal, Bishop Humphrey Sarfraz Peter were among the speakers. Apart from this, faculty heads and students of the University also attended the Conference.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Safia Ahmed in her opening remarks, said that climate change was the serious issue to be addressed. She said that climate change was affecting our lives deeply yet we were unaware of the upcoming consequences and we needed immediate measures on global level to overcome the disasters happening due to climate change.

She said our religion considers cleanliness as half faith but we have forgotten the true essence of our religion's teaching and hence facing the consequences.

While talking about the steps taken by the University in particular, she enlightened that SBBWUP had launched Climate Change Cell in 2017 to build public capacity through public awareness research to minimize the impact of climate change.

Apart from this, links with international universities and various institutions are also being worked on and recently the university has signed an agreement with the National Incubation Center in which the university students will pitch ideas related to awareness campaigns regarding climate change, she added.

Former federal minister Dr. Noorul Haq Qadri said that our government had given the idea of green and clean Pakistan as our country was facing a major challenge of climate change.

He said that former prime minister Imran Khan was very fond of nature, he would have been sad if he had received the news of cutting a tree, so he directed to use every platform to create awareness among people.

He started various planting campaigns in this regard and said that "billion tree tsunami" project was his most successful campaign, He also directed to include religious figures to work on climate change awareness in the light of our religion.

He said that only taking up arms and killing someone was not a riot, but spoiling and disturbing the nature and its processes was also considered the same.

VC Agriculture University, Prof. Dr. Jahan Bakht said that global warming was increasing day by day and the people in the world were making 11 percent of used water reusable. Compared to which only one percent of water in our country is recycled. If we do not manage to save water properly, we will face severe water shortage in 2025 and it will also affect our food production as already in the past year we had only 34 percent of wheat production in the country which is a serious threat to our economy, he expressed.

Dr. Farhan Shamish, Chairperson Department of Environmental Sciences and Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan gave a detailed briefing to protect the climate from its bad effects while talking through a power point presentation. He said that global warming was happening due to greenhouses.

Founder member of Pak Council of World Religions, Haroon Sarab Dayal and Bishop Humphrey Sarfaraz Peter said that people were returning to religion and nature had its own laws. As people, we have interfered in the nature and this has caused many issues including the wrath caused by Covid 19, they added.