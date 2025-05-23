Open Menu

Shaheen Club Wins First 'Aman Football Tournament' In Tank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Shaheen Club wins first 'Aman Football Tournament' in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Shaheen Club wins first ever 'Aman Football Tournament' organized in Tank with the support of the sports Department.

The football teams from across the district participated in the tournament, showcasing their talent and passion for the game.

The final match featured a gripping face-off between Shaheen Sabir Club and Nadan Club. In a closely contested battle, Shaheen Club Tank emerged victorious with a narrow one-goal lead, claiming the tournament title.

The final match drew a large crowd of enthusiastic spectators who cheered on the players.

Farman Khan Betani, brother of MPA Usman Khan Betani was the chief guest of the final match, who praised the players for their outstanding performances.

At the conclusion of the match, trophies and cash prizes were awarded to the standout performers.

Speaking on the occasion, District Sports Officer Irfanullah Betani emphasized the significance of such events for promoting long-term peace and regional development.

He noted that athletes serve as ambassadors of peace, fostering unity and brotherhood within society.

He also commended the tournament committee for its excellent organization and pledged continued efforts to host more sporting events across the district, including football and other games.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Gen ..

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2

1 hour ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliament ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India

1 hour ago
 23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper report ..

23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers

2 hours ago
 Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as N ..

Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..

2 hours ago
 Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for ..

Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..

2 hours ago
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financi ..

SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme

2 hours ago
 PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Lif ..

PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I ser ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,58 ..

Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue ..

RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission

3 hours ago
 Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, pra ..

Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, praises team efforts, Shadab's ca ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan