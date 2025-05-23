Shaheen Club wins first 'Aman Football Tournament' in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Shaheen Club wins first ever 'Aman Football Tournament' organized in Tank with the support of the sports Department.

The football teams from across the district participated in the tournament, showcasing their talent and passion for the game.

The final match featured a gripping face-off between Shaheen Sabir Club and Nadan Club. In a closely contested battle, Shaheen Club Tank emerged victorious with a narrow one-goal lead, claiming the tournament title.

The final match drew a large crowd of enthusiastic spectators who cheered on the players.

Farman Khan Betani, brother of MPA Usman Khan Betani was the chief guest of the final match, who praised the players for their outstanding performances.

At the conclusion of the match, trophies and cash prizes were awarded to the standout performers.

Speaking on the occasion, District Sports Officer Irfanullah Betani emphasized the significance of such events for promoting long-term peace and regional development.

He noted that athletes serve as ambassadors of peace, fostering unity and brotherhood within society.

He also commended the tournament committee for its excellent organization and pledged continued efforts to host more sporting events across the district, including football and other games.

