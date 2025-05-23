- Home
- Pakistan
- NCRC finalize s curriculum for undergraduate, graduate programs in business administration
NCRC Finalize S Curriculum For Undergraduate, Graduate Programs In Business Administration
Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Higher education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, in collaboration with the Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences), Peshawar, convened a two-day meeting of the National Curriculum Review Committee (NCRC) for business Administration on May 23 and 24.
The meeting aimed to review, deliberate, and finalize the curriculum for undergraduate and graduate programs in Business Administration in accordance with the HEC Undergraduate Education Policy Version 1.1.
The meeting commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the introduction of participants and a welcome address by Prof. Dr. Usman Ghani, Director IMSciences. Distinguished speakers included Mr. Nasir Shah, Director General of HEC’s Regional Center Peshawar, and Prof. Dr. Naukhez Sarwar, Chairman of NBEAC.
Hidayatullah Kasi, Deputy Director of the HEC Curriculum Division, provided an overview of the meeting's objectives and agenda, linking the discussions to the broader goals of the HEC’s educational policies.
Key outcomes from the two-day deliberations included: Finalization of nomenclature and eligibility criteria for BBA, MBA, EMBA, and MS programs, approval of comprehensive Program Learning Outcomes (PLOs) and Course Learning Outcomes (CLOs) for all academic tiers, consensus on degree award requirements and scheme of study, including specializations under the BBA program and endorsement of curriculum drafts for undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Business Administration.
The meeting also addressed miscellaneous items concerning the introduction and regulation of four-year and Level-07 qualification programs in the field of Business Administration.
The session concluded with a group photo and a vote of thanks, recognizing the dedicated efforts of academic experts, HEC officials, and institutional representatives.
Recent Stories
ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2
NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers
Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme
PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh
Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak
RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission
Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, praises team efforts, Shadab's ca ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NCRC finalize s curriculum for undergraduate, graduate programs in business administration5 minutes ago
-
Shorkot’s residents hold protest against power loadshedding5 minutes ago
-
SP Balakot reviews tourist facilitation, security measures in Circle Paras5 minutes ago
-
Darri Town Chairman handed over new bikes to SSP for police patrolling5 minutes ago
-
Shaheen Club wins first 'Aman Football Tournament' in Tank5 minutes ago
-
PTI loses support, vote after recent military conflict with India; Ikhtiar Wali5 minutes ago
-
DC reviewed preparation measures for upcoming anti-polio campaign5 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister KP announces district status for Allai15 minutes ago
-
Pak-EPA seizes over 15kg single-use plastics in Sector G-615 minutes ago
-
Local holiday on death anniversary of Nawab Sadiq on May 2425 minutes ago
-
District admin to intensify crackdown on encroachments25 minutes ago
-
Railways inducts 30 freight wagons to boost trade25 minutes ago