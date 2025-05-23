NCRC finalize s curriculum for undergraduate, graduate programs in business administration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Higher education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan, in collaboration with the Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences), Peshawar, convened a two-day meeting of the National Curriculum Review Committee (NCRC) for business Administration on May 23 and 24.

The meeting aimed to review, deliberate, and finalize the curriculum for undergraduate and graduate programs in Business Administration in accordance with the HEC Undergraduate Education Policy Version 1.1.

The meeting commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the introduction of participants and a welcome address by Prof. Dr. Usman Ghani, Director IMSciences. Distinguished speakers included Mr. Nasir Shah, Director General of HEC’s Regional Center Peshawar, and Prof. Dr. Naukhez Sarwar, Chairman of NBEAC.

Hidayatullah Kasi, Deputy Director of the HEC Curriculum Division, provided an overview of the meeting's objectives and agenda, linking the discussions to the broader goals of the HEC’s educational policies.

Key outcomes from the two-day deliberations included: Finalization of nomenclature and eligibility criteria for BBA, MBA, EMBA, and MS programs, approval of comprehensive Program Learning Outcomes (PLOs) and Course Learning Outcomes (CLOs) for all academic tiers, consensus on degree award requirements and scheme of study, including specializations under the BBA program and endorsement of curriculum drafts for undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Business Administration.

The meeting also addressed miscellaneous items concerning the introduction and regulation of four-year and Level-07 qualification programs in the field of Business Administration.

The session concluded with a group photo and a vote of thanks, recognizing the dedicated efforts of academic experts, HEC officials, and institutional representatives.