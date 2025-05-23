Shorkot’s residents hold protest against power loadshedding

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Residents of Shorkot and surrounding areas have staged a protest against prolonged and unannounced power outages in the area, which is badly affecting routine life.

The protesters blocked the main Dera-Bannu road, causing long queues of vehicles and bringing traffic to a complete standstill.

The participants were holding placards inscribed with slogans against prolonged power loadshedding and demanding of the PESCO to take immediate steps to put an end to the outages.

The speakers said the daily power outages had made household life miserable as there was no water in homes or mosques.

Similarly, unannounced loadshedding had also affected businesses in the area, they added.

However, the protesters ended their demonstration and reopened the road for traffic after the relevant officials accepted their demands in a meeting.

APP/slm