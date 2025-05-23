Shorkot’s Residents Hold Protest Against Power Loadshedding
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Residents of Shorkot and surrounding areas have staged a protest against prolonged and unannounced power outages in the area, which is badly affecting routine life.
The protesters blocked the main Dera-Bannu road, causing long queues of vehicles and bringing traffic to a complete standstill.
The participants were holding placards inscribed with slogans against prolonged power loadshedding and demanding of the PESCO to take immediate steps to put an end to the outages.
The speakers said the daily power outages had made household life miserable as there was no water in homes or mosques.
Similarly, unannounced loadshedding had also affected businesses in the area, they added.
However, the protesters ended their demonstration and reopened the road for traffic after the relevant officials accepted their demands in a meeting.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2
NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India
23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers
Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..
Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme
PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign
Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh
Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak
RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission
Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, praises team efforts, Shadab's ca ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NCRC finalize s curriculum for undergraduate, graduate programs in business administration2 minutes ago
-
Shorkot’s residents hold protest against power loadshedding2 minutes ago
-
SP Balakot reviews tourist facilitation, security measures in Circle Paras2 minutes ago
-
Darri Town Chairman handed over new bikes to SSP for police patrolling2 minutes ago
-
Shaheen Club wins first 'Aman Football Tournament' in Tank2 minutes ago
-
PTI loses support, vote after recent military conflict with India; Ikhtiar Wali2 minutes ago
-
DC reviewed preparation measures for upcoming anti-polio campaign2 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister KP announces district status for Allai12 minutes ago
-
Pak-EPA seizes over 15kg single-use plastics in Sector G-612 minutes ago
-
Local holiday on death anniversary of Nawab Sadiq on May 2422 minutes ago
-
District admin to intensify crackdown on encroachments22 minutes ago
-
Railways inducts 30 freight wagons to boost trade22 minutes ago