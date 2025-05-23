Open Menu

Shorkot’s Residents Hold Protest Against Power Loadshedding

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Shorkot’s residents hold protest against power loadshedding

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Residents of Shorkot and surrounding areas have staged a protest against prolonged and unannounced power outages in the area, which is badly affecting routine life.

The protesters blocked the main Dera-Bannu road, causing long queues of vehicles and bringing traffic to a complete standstill.

The participants were holding placards inscribed with slogans against prolonged power loadshedding and demanding of the PESCO to take immediate steps to put an end to the outages.

The speakers said the daily power outages had made household life miserable as there was no water in homes or mosques.

Similarly, unannounced loadshedding had also affected businesses in the area, they added.

However, the protesters ended their demonstration and reopened the road for traffic after the relevant officials accepted their demands in a meeting.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Gen ..

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2

1 hour ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliament ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India

1 hour ago
 23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper report ..

23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers

2 hours ago
 Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as N ..

Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..

2 hours ago
 Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for ..

Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..

2 hours ago
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financi ..

SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme

2 hours ago
 PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Lif ..

PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I ser ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,58 ..

Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue ..

RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission

3 hours ago
 Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, pra ..

Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, praises team efforts, Shadab's ca ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan