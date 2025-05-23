SP Balakot reviews tourist facilitation, security measures in Circle Paras

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) In a focused effort to enhance tourism facilitation and security, SP Balakot Jehanzaib Khan on Friday conducted a detailed inspection of Circle Paras on the directives of DPO Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur. The visit included a comprehensive review of Kaghan and Naran police stations as well as all linked police posts, particularly in key tourist areas.

During the visit, SP Jehanzaib Khan meticulously examined police records, front desk operations, infrastructure, and available amenities, with a special emphasis on the services provided to tourists. He instructed staff to ensure a welcoming and secure environment for both visitors and local residents, especially during the peak tourist season.

SP Balakot also interacted directly with tourists in Naran and Kaghan to gather feedback on police assistance and safety arrangements. Tourists expressed their satisfaction over the visible presence and cooperation of the police, noting improved services and a heightened sense of security.

Extending his visit beyond Naran, the SP inspected all police posts up to Babusar Top. He met with on-duty personnel and issued clear instructions to remain alert and responsive, ensuring that tourists experience a safe and enjoyable stay in the region.