Open Menu

SP Balakot Reviews Tourist Facilitation, Security Measures In Circle Paras

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 04:00 PM

SP Balakot reviews tourist facilitation, security measures in Circle Paras

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) In a focused effort to enhance tourism facilitation and security, SP Balakot Jehanzaib Khan on Friday conducted a detailed inspection of Circle Paras on the directives of DPO Mansehra Shafiullah Gandapur. The visit included a comprehensive review of Kaghan and Naran police stations as well as all linked police posts, particularly in key tourist areas.

During the visit, SP Jehanzaib Khan meticulously examined police records, front desk operations, infrastructure, and available amenities, with a special emphasis on the services provided to tourists. He instructed staff to ensure a welcoming and secure environment for both visitors and local residents, especially during the peak tourist season.

SP Balakot also interacted directly with tourists in Naran and Kaghan to gather feedback on police assistance and safety arrangements. Tourists expressed their satisfaction over the visible presence and cooperation of the police, noting improved services and a heightened sense of security.

Extending his visit beyond Naran, the SP inspected all police posts up to Babusar Top. He met with on-duty personnel and issued clear instructions to remain alert and responsive, ensuring that tourists experience a safe and enjoyable stay in the region.

Recent Stories

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Gen ..

ILO to hold International Labour Conference in Geneva on June 2

1 hour ago
 NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

NYU Abu Dhabi celebrates Class of 2025 graduates

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliament ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives multi-party parliamentary delegation from India

1 hour ago
 23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper report ..

23.8% increase in number of mystery shopper reports issued by Dubai Chambers

2 hours ago
 Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as N ..

Sydney floods: Three dead, thousands stranded as New South Wales faces severe fl ..

2 hours ago
 Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for ..

Council of Retired Diplomats organises meeting for newly appointed ambassadors t ..

2 hours ago
SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financi ..

SCA celebrates graduation of 2nd cohort of Financial Market Pioneers Programme

2 hours ago
 PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Lif ..

PureHealth Group contributes AED50 million to 'Life Endowment' campaign

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I ser ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak hails UAE’s historic T20I series win over Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,58 ..

Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani to summit 8,586 meters Kangchenjunga peak

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue ..

RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission

3 hours ago
 Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, pra ..

Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, praises team efforts, Shadab's ca ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan