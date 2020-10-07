UrduPoint.com
Shahzad Terms Memon's Allegations Baseless

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 09:32 PM

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability, Interior Shahzad Akbar Wednesday termed the allegations of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Ex-Director General Bashir Memon against the prime minister as baseless

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability, Interior Shahzad Akbar Wednesday termed the allegations of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Ex-Director General Bashir Memon against the prime minister as baseless.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Bashir Memon was appointed as head of the FIA by former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi while Nawaz Sharif had appointed him as Azad Jammu and Kashmir inspector general during their regimes that was why; he was trying to benefit them.

He said it was very important to bring back Nawaz Sharif and he would be treated as a criminal, adding the negotiations with the United Kingdom for his extradition were underway.

