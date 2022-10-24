UrduPoint.com

Shazia Marri Grieves Over Death Of Senior Journalist Arshad Sharif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety & Information Secretary of PPP-P Shazia Atta Marri has expressed her grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior Journalist and Ancherperson Arshad Sharif.

In her condolence message here on Monday, she said that it was shocking to learn about the sad demise of journalist Arshad Sharif.

"We extended ours heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family of late Arshad Sharif," She added. She prayed for the eternal peace of departed soul and prayers for the bereaved family for bearing this irreparable loss.

More Stories From Pakistan

