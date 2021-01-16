Shibli criticizes opposition for damaging national institutions' image

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday criticized opposition for damaging image of the national institutions.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had ruled the country for three decades but paid no heed to improve the performance of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) and other organizations, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The opposition parties particularly PPP and PML-N made political appointments in the PIA, PSM and other institutions during their regimes, he lamented adding the misuse of powers was a major factor of the set back in different national entities.

He said out of the merit inductions had damaged image of the national institutions besides economy.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, he said, was taking hard decisions to bring institutional reforms for achieving better performance.

Regarding impounding PIA plane in Malaysia, Shibli expressed his astonishment and said the Pakistan embassy and a team of PIA were engaged in collecting the details.

The minister said after a probe, he would be able to give exact details about the incident in a couple of days.

He said the incumbent government was taking all possible steps for restoring soft image of the national entities through institutional reforms.