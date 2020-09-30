UrduPoint.com
Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry New President Takes Oath

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 07:27 PM

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry new president takes oath

Newly-elected SCCI President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, SVP Khurram Aslan Butt and Vice President Ansar Azizpuri took oath of their offices on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Newly-elected SCCI President Qaisar Iqbal Baryar, SVP Khurram Aslan Butt and Vice President Ansar Azizpuri took oath of their offices on Wednesday.

The event was held at the annual general meeting of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in which former presidents, senior vice presidents (SVPs) vice presidents (VPs) and others participated.

