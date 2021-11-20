UrduPoint.com

Sidhu Arrives At Kartarpur For 552nd Birth Anniversary Of Baba Guru Nanak

Sidhu arrives at Kartarpur for 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak

The former Indian cricketer and Congress Punjab President Navjot Singh Sidhu says he is feeling much happy by getting a chance to come to the door of Baba Guru Nanak to beg for peace.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2021) Former Indian cricketer and Congress Party Punjab President Navjot Singh Sidhu arrived at Kartarpur on Saturday to take part in the birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

Navjot Singh Sidhu arrived there via Kartarpur Corridor.

“I’m feeling much happy. I have come to the door of Baba Guru Nanak to beg for peace,” said Navjot Singh Sidhu.

On Thursday, Indian Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his cabinet members visited Kartarpur and performed religious rituals. CM Channi had also appreciated the Modi government for reopening Kartarpur corridor on the eve of the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Showing goodwill gesture, Pakistan also opened the Kartarpur Corridor and took special measures to facilitate the pilgrims arrived there for the 552th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Pakistan in a good will gesture already opened the Kartarpur Corridor and taken special measures to facilitate the pilgrims arriving in the country.

The Kartarpur Corridor, a visa-free crossing, allows Indian Sikhs to visit the temple in Pakistan where Guru Nanak died in 1539AD. It was first opened in 2019 on Baba Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary.

