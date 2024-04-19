Open Menu

Sikh Pilgrims Return To Lahore From Kartarpur After Baisakhi Mela

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Sikh pilgrims return to Lahore from Kartarpur after Baisakhi Mela

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Sikh pilgrims, who came to Narowal by train on April 17 to participate in the Baisakhi Mela at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur, returned to Lahore on Friday after two-day stay here.

According to district information officer Narowal, the Sikh pilgrims told the media they were quite satisfied with the excellent arrangements made by the district administration and the administration for them.

They said: "We have received immense love and affection from Pakistani people and the administration in Pakistan. We can never forget this love."

They said they felt like they were at their own homes after reaching Pakistan. The pilgrims said, "We are grateful to the Government of Pakistan, the district administration and Project Management Unit for providing us with foolproof security during the trip."

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Narowal April Media From Government Love

Recent Stories

IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s econo ..

IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy

25 minutes ago
 Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of ..

Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals

51 minutes ago
 Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US m ..

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

3 hours ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

7 hours ago
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

16 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

16 hours ago
 G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

16 hours ago
 EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US c ..

EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge

16 hours ago
 5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambu ..

5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan

16 hours ago
 Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan