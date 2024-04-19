Sikh Pilgrims Return To Lahore From Kartarpur After Baisakhi Mela
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Sikh pilgrims, who came to Narowal by train on April 17 to participate in the Baisakhi Mela at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur, returned to Lahore on Friday after two-day stay here.
According to district information officer Narowal, the Sikh pilgrims told the media they were quite satisfied with the excellent arrangements made by the district administration and the administration for them.
They said: "We have received immense love and affection from Pakistani people and the administration in Pakistan. We can never forget this love."
They said they felt like they were at their own homes after reaching Pakistan. The pilgrims said, "We are grateful to the Government of Pakistan, the district administration and Project Management Unit for providing us with foolproof security during the trip."
