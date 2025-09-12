Open Menu

PA Deputy Speaker Visits Flood Relief Camp At Jhangiwala

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar visited the newly established flood relief camp at Jhangiwala to review arrangements and express solidarity with flood-affected families.

He met the victims, listened to their concerns, and personally distributed food among them. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Khaleel Ahmed briefed the Deputy Speaker about the facilities being provided at the camp. Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar inspected the arrangements and directed officials to ensure that all possible facilities are extended to the displaced families.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Government of Punjab, under the guidance of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is utilizing all resources for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims.

He emphasized that serving the people is his mission and assured the victims that they are not alone in this difficult time. The Deputy Speaker also interacted with children, showed affection, and received prayers from the elderly. Local residents welcomed his visit, terming it a source of encouragement and trust for the community.

Later, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar also visited flood-hit areas of Nawabpur Patan and Jhok Ahmed Bakhsh Garwan, where he met with the affected families and reviewed the overall situation.

