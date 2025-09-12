PA Deputy Speaker Visits Flood Relief Camp At Jhangiwala
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar visited the newly established flood relief camp at Jhangiwala to review arrangements and express solidarity with flood-affected families.
He met the victims, listened to their concerns, and personally distributed food among them. Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Khaleel Ahmed briefed the Deputy Speaker about the facilities being provided at the camp. Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar inspected the arrangements and directed officials to ensure that all possible facilities are extended to the displaced families.
Speaking on the occasion, he said the Government of Punjab, under the guidance of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is utilizing all resources for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims.
He emphasized that serving the people is his mission and assured the victims that they are not alone in this difficult time. The Deputy Speaker also interacted with children, showed affection, and received prayers from the elderly. Local residents welcomed his visit, terming it a source of encouragement and trust for the community.
Later, Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar also visited flood-hit areas of Nawabpur Patan and Jhok Ahmed Bakhsh Garwan, where he met with the affected families and reviewed the overall situation.
Recent Stories
Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros
Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment
Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August
UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike
UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish authorities
UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations
UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condemns blatant attack, hostile sta ..
OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh
PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examination in defamation case agains ..
Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack on Qatar, genocide in Gaza
RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunities at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germ ..
UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of 'CyberQ' conference this Nove ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM performs groundbreaking of T-Chowk Flyover Project1 minute ago
-
DC visits flood relief camps, reviews facilities for affectees1 minute ago
-
Speaker KP Assembly congratulates staff on authentication ceremony of assembly business rules 20252 minutes ago
-
Simly Dam reaches full capacity, spillway gate to be opened at 5 pm2 minutes ago
-
Secretary inspects flood protection works at Panjnad Headworks2 minutes ago
-
PA deputy speaker visits flood relief camp at Jhangiwala2 minutes ago
-
Federal minister visits flood-affected areas in Jalalpur Pirwala12 minutes ago
-
BISP, Sindh Government forge partnership to tackle maternal and child malnutrition12 minutes ago
-
Six injured in Mardan firing incident12 minutes ago
-
Marriyum Aurangzeb urges people to move to safe places22 minutes ago
-
DDAC chairman vows to deliver public services at doorstep22 minutes ago
-
DC bans sale of sleep medicines without doctor’s prescription32 minutes ago